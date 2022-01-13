Russia’s Roscosmos and NASA in talks on extending operation of ISS until 2030

MOSCOW, January 13. / TASS /. The Russian Roscosmos state space agency and NASA are in talks on extending the operation of the International Space Station (ISS) until 2030, CEO of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.

"The talks with NASA on extending the operation of the ISS until 2030 are underway," Roscosmos CEO noted. Rogozin also mentioned that the US sent an official notification relating to the extension of using ISS until 2030 on December 31.

The CEO of the space agency said that the parties reached an agreement on the engineering support for the Zarya module until 2024 carried out by Russia.