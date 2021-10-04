Filming first movie in space to begin immediately after Soyuz MS-19 spaceship separation

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Challenge, the name of the first movie project being filmed in space, will commence immediately after the Soyuz MS-19 spaceship separates from the carrier rocket, Russian actress Yulia Peresild, who will be starring in the motion picture, told an online news conference organized at TASS.

"We will begin filming after the separation," she said, while pointing out that the qualities that an actress and a cosmonaut have are poles apart.

"An actress has to be gentle, sensitive, open and emotional, while a cosmonaut must be the polar opposite - precise and focused, and, hold one’s emotions in until after the flight," she explained.

The launch of the Soyuz-2.1A rocket carrier is scheduled for 11:55 Moscow time on October 5 from launch pad number 31 (Vostok/East) of the Baikonur Cosmodrome. Within roughly nine minutes, the spacecraft will reach orbit. Its approach to the International Space Station (ISS) will follow a double-loop pattern. It will take the spacecraft about 3 hours and 17 minutes to reach the ISS.

Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko are expected to shoot the first-ever movie in outer space. The drama under the working title Challenge is a joint project by Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos, Channel One TV, and the Yellow, Black and White studio. The movie is about a doctor, who despite being unfamiliar with the sphere of cosmonautics, is forced by circumstance to fly to space in order to save a cosmonaut’s life.