Russia to conduct about 15 space launches by yearend — Roscosmos chief

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia is set to conduct about 15 space launches from different cosmodromes by the end of 2021, Head of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

Last week, Russia conducted the 15th space launch this year, the Roscosmos chief said.

"About the same number of Russian carrier rocket launches from different cosmodromes is planned until the end of the year," Rogozin said at the Youth Orbit workshop.

This year, Russia is set to launch two manned missions to the International Space Station (a Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft with a filming crew and a Soyuz MS-20 spaceship with two Japanese space travelers), the Prichal nodal module, a Progress MS-18 resupply ship, three carrier rockets with OneWeb satellites and conduct other space launches.