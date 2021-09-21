Russian private space firm to orbit hi-tech satellites in early 2022

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The private space firm Sputnix residing at the Skolkovo hi-tech hub near Moscow plans to launch small satellites under the Space-Pi program in the first quarter of next year, including spacecraft for vessel automatic identification, the company’s press office told TASS on Tuesday.

"The launch with the participation of satellites under the Space-Pi project is currently scheduled for the first quarter of 2022," the press office said.

Planned work is currently underway to prepare satellites under the Space-Pi program of the Innovation Assistance Fund, including spacecraft for the vessel automatic identification system, it specified.

The satellites will be ready for their launch by the end of this year. They will go into space as hosted payload, the press office explained.

The Space-Pi program is a scientific and educational project to develop and produce CubeSat 10cm x 10cm x 10cm satellites based on the Russian digital platform.