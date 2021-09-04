Russia, US to continue cooperation on RD-181 rocket engine - Roscosmos chief

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Roscosmos space agency will continue cooperation with US counterparts on the RD-181 rocket engine, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said on Saturday.

"As for the RD-181 engine, our relations with the American partner will continue," Rogozin wrote on his Facebook page.

The Roscosmos chief said that Russia would be pleased to cooperate on the RD-181 engine if the US "decides to buy more."

"They have formed a solid stock of our RD-180 engines for launches of their rockets, including for Boeing’s crewed flight program," he noted.

Earlier, the Russian government backed talks seeking to strike a deal to procure Russian RD-181M engines produced by NPO Energomash (incorporated in Roscosmos) for Orbital Sciences LLC after Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the relevant order.

The document emphasizes that signing a contract will be possible if all intellectual property issues are settled with the participation of the Russian Defense Ministry and Roscosmos. Moreover, the Antares carrier rockets with Russian engines should not be used to launch military equipment, and the US company is required to take measures to protect Russian technologies.