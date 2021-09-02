Progress RSC issues report on Soyuz-6

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Progress Rocket Space Center (RSC) said on Thursday it sent a report about the Soyuz-6 carrier rocket to the Energia Rocket Space Corporation this summer.

"A scientific technical report on the Soyuz-6 was referred to Energia RSC in July 21," it told TASS.

According to Progress RSC, a decision on this carrier rocket will be taken by the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos.

Progress RSC Director General Dmitry Baranov said in May that the Center was drawing a scientific technical report considering all the aspects of the necessity of the use of the Soyuz-6 carrier rocket. Before that, he said that no decision had been taken on the development of a Soyuz-6 rocket. He noted that Progress RSC believed it was unnecessary.