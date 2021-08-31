Progress MS-17 spacecraft to be relocated from one ISS module to another in October

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The cargo spacecraft Progress MS-17 will be relocated to another port of the International space station at the end of October, Russian Space magazine (an official media of Roscosmos corporation) has said.

The relocation of Progress MS-17 from the module Poisk to the module Nauka is due on October 27. The operation will be performed to vacate the docking port for the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, which in December is to be moved from the module Rassvet to the module Poisk.

The docking port vacated by the Soyuz MS-19 will accommodate the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft with Japanese tourists on board.

The launch of the crewed Soyuz MS-20 with two space tourists on board is due on December 8, 2021. The flight will last twelve days. The Soyuz MS-20's pilot is Alexander Misurkin. The two other crew members on board will be Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant in business Yozo Hirano.