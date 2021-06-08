Russia’s future orbital outpost to stay in orbit permanently, says Roscosmos chief

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia’s future orbital service station will feature open architecture that will allow it to stay in orbit permanently, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

"We want to design open architecture, when one module that has used up its service life can be replaced by another one. In actual fact, this station can eternally stay in orbit, gradually and smoothly replacing its spent elements," Rogozin said in an interview with the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda.

A problem with the International Space Station (ISS) is that it is impossible to "pull out" one module and replace it with another one, the Roscosmos chief said.

"This is a gigantic structure and it is very expensive," he added.

As the Roscosmos chief earlier told TASS, Russia’s future space station will have an inclination of 97-98 degrees. It will fly over the entire planet every two days and will stay in the Arctic region every hour and a half, which is important for providing support to the Northern Sea Route. Russia will launch the new space station’s conceptual design before the end of summer, he specified.