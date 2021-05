The exhausted stage of the Long March-5B ("Chang Zheng-5B," CZ-5B) rocket that carried the Chinese station module into orbit entered Earth's atmosphere over the Indian Ocean in May, with most of the debris burning up during re-entry.

Just how typical an event is this, and where do other countries sink their spacecraft? What does the Mir station and Jules Verne have to do with it? Where is the largest graveyard of spacecraft? Find the answers to all these questions in the TASS infographic.