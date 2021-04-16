Russia to ink deal with Mexico on peaceful space exploration

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The State Space Corporation Roscosmos jointly with Russia’s Foreign Ministry will hold talks and sign an agreement with Mexico on behalf of the Russian government on cooperation in exploring and using outer space for peaceful purposes, according to the government’s resolution signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Friday.

The draft agreement was approved in accordance with the federal law on Russia’s international treaties.

"To authorize the State Space Corporation Roscosmos jointly with the Foreign Ministry of Russia to hold talks with the Mexican side and, upon reaching an understanding, sign the said agreement on behalf of the Russian government, permitting to make minor amendments to it," says the document posted on the government’s legal information web portal.

Under the deal, the sides will cooperate in space research, the Earth’s remote sensing, satellite communications, navigation, crewed flights, space environmental protection and other areas. Russia and Mexico will also be able to interact in various forms, in particular, by exchanging information, carrying out joint experiments and holding conferences and seminars.