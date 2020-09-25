ISS crew to be isolated inside Russian segment again to expose air leak

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) will be isolated inside the Russian segment for some time again to identify an elusive air leak, the Russian space corporation Roscosmos told TASS.

"This weekend the crew of the ISS will be isolated inside the station’s Russian segment to expose an air leak from the station," Roscosmos said.

The crew will go ahead with all scheduled tasks.

"There are no risks to the crew’s safety," the corporation said.

In August, a source told TASS that the Russian-US crew of the ISS was trying to localize an air leak, registered by instruments of the station’s Russian segment. "Changes in the shares of nitrogen, oxygen and carbon dioxide in the air indicated a leak," he added. The ISS crew then moved to the Russian modules for three days to monitor pressure in the modules of the US segment.

Roscosmos said on Monday specialists believe all of the modules being checked are airtight.