Advanced Research Foundation finalizing work on underwater drone

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Specialists of the Russian Advanced Research Foundation in cooperation with Lazurit Design Bureau are finalizing design package development for the Sarma underwater drone with endurance of up to three months, Deputy CEO of the Foundation Igor Denisov told TASS in an interview.

"This refers to the development of an underwater drone with the endurance of about three months and which is not a nuclear-powered one — the Sarma project," Denisov said. "The next phase is the development of detail design documentation — it will be complete soon," he noted.

The drone passing underwater in northern seas will be the pilot experiment for the unmanned underwater vehicle with high endurance, Denisov added.