Russian private firm to test rocket engine with hydrogen peroxide as propellant

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Russian private company Laros will hold the firing tests of its liquid-propellant rocket engine prototype in the first quarter of 2020, Laros owner Oleg Larionov told TASS on Monday.

"In the first quarter of 2020, we are planning to hold the first firing tests of a prototype of our 20kg thrust liquid-propellant rocket engine," Larionov said. The tests will be conducted on a mobile bench also assembled by the company, he said.