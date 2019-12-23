Russian private firm to test rocket engine with hydrogen peroxide as propellant

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Russian private company Laros will hold the firing tests of its liquid-propellant rocket engine prototype in the first quarter of 2020, Laros owner Oleg Larionov told TASS on Monday.
"In the first quarter of 2020, we are planning to hold the first firing tests of a prototype of our 20kg thrust liquid-propellant rocket engine," Larionov said. The tests will be conducted on a mobile bench also assembled by the company, he said.
The rocket engine developed by Laros will use hydrogen peroxide and kerosene as its propellant components, he specified.
The company head earlier told TASS that Laros’ further plans envisaged creating 500kg thrust engines. For this purpose, the company will use technical and design solutions tested on the 20kg thrust engine. The company will also broadly use composite materials and 3D printing in making its engines, he added.
In the future, Laros considers creating 2.5-tonne thrust engine, he informed.