Russia’s RSC Energia starts work on moon freighter - source

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Rocket and Space Corporation Energia (RSC Energia) has started working on a concept of a module that would transport cargo between the Moon surface and an orbital lunar station, a rocket and space industry source told TASS.

"Energia is preparing proposals on a transport module that would be capable of landing on the surface of the Earth’s natural satellite and of subsequently taking off. The main purpose of the craft will be to deliver cargo from the station to the Moon and back," he said.

RSC Energia could not provide TASS with a prompt comment on the matter.

Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Monday that the corporation planned to create a "universal lift" allowing deliver cargo from a lunar station to the Moon surface upon request from international partners. He said the commercial use of it was possible, in order to compensate for the project’s expenses.