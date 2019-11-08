Russian university to establish cooperation center on Hainan

YEKATERINBURG, November 8. /TASS/. The Ural Federal University together with their partners from the Hainan School of Economics and Management (China) intend to set up a center for academic cooperation on the Island of Hainan. The rectors of the universities signed an agreement on cooperation at a meeting in China, the Ural Federal University's press service reported.

"Four joint programs in bachelor degrees are expected to be launched by the Ural Federal University and the Hainan School of Economics and Management — today the rectors Victor Koksharov and Huang Jingui signed the cooperation agreement. <...> The university is interested in launching such cooperation channel on a new level, a joint base with the Hainan University — a center for academic cooperation in the Hainan province for joint educational projects", the statement reads.

The press service of the university told TASS that the Russian-Chinese center plans to conduct scientific research, create innovative projects and implement educational programs. "The center will become an open platform for communication for all Russian and Chinese universities where conferences, forums, seminars will be held throughout the year. Prominent scientists will come here to discuss their research", a source told TASS.

The Ural Federal University is one of the major universities in the Ural Federal District with 35,000 students studying there. Leading foreign scientists work at the university supervising 13 research laboratories.