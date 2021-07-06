Medvedev praises current Russia-China relations as best ever

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia-China relations have reached their highest ever level and will continue to develop further, ex-Russian Prime Minister, Chairman of the ruling United Russia Party and Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said at an online summit of the Chinese Communist Party and other countries’ parties on Tuesday.

As Medvedev recalled, the USSR was the first foreign country to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China in 1949. "Seven decades on, the Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction are justly characterized as the best in their history," he stressed.

Even before that, the Soviet Union actively supported the revolutionary struggle of the Chinese Communists and assisted them in their party and state development, Medvedev said.

"We hold the memory about our common history, in particular, about the 6th congress of the Chinese Communist Party, which was held in the village of Pervomaiskoye outside Moscow [in June 1928], as is well known," he recalled.

The relations between Russia and China are developing dynamically based on the Treaty of Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation signed 20 years ago, the chairman of the ruling United Russia party said.

The decision on the Treaty’s extension announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in late June was a landmark event that will actively contribute to further bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the Russian and Chinese peoples, Medvedev said.

The chairman of the ruling United Russia party congratulated his Chinese colleagues on the centenary of China’s Communist Party and thanked them for the opportunity to speak at today’s summit.

"Your jubilee is, undoubtedly, one of the most remarkable events in the history of your country, a common holiday for the whole of the Chinese people. Over the past century, the Chinese Communist Party has managed to successfully pave the way for socialism with national specifics and for what is now generally accepted to be called as ‘the great revival of the Chinese nation,’" the chairman of the United Russia party stressed.

Cooperation on cybersecurity

Dmitry Medvedev added, that Russia and China should expand their contacts on countering cybercrime and consolidate their approaches to informational security.

"In the age when digitalization penetrates all spheres of our life, Russia and China consecutively expand their contacts on informational security and countering cybercrime, seek to consolidate their approaches," Medvedev said.

He also noted that the improvement of interaction on fighting drug-related threats, terrorism and extremism continues to be the most important direction of cooperation. Medvedev also noted contacts between people, which he called no less important than business ties and politics. Therefore, the official assured, the two countries will continue to implement programs in education, culture, tourism and sports.