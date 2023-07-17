Traffic on Crimean bridge stopped due to emergency — head of Crimea

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Traffic on the Crimean bridge has been stopped due to an emergency in the area of the 145th support of the bridge, the head of the Crimea, Sergey Aksenov, said on his telegram channel. He did not specify the nature of the incident.

"Traffic has been stopped on the Crimea Bridge: an emergency occurred in the area of the 145th support from the Krasnodar region. Law enforcement agencies and all responsible services are working. I spoke with the Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev, measures are being taken to restore the situation. We keep in touch with colleagues from Krasnodar region," Aksyonov wrote.

He added that Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Crimea Igor Mikhailichenko had left for the scene. Aksyonov asked the residents of the republic to remain calm and trust only verified sources of information.