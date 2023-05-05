Russia names Alburov, Pevchikh, Maksakova as foreign agents

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Justice Ministry has named Georgy Alburov and Maria Pevchikh, who are the cohorts of Alexey Navalny, as foreign agents, according to a statement on the ministry’s website that was released on Friday.

The statement also listed these other people as newly-designated foreign agents: Yan Matveyev, a military analyst, Alexander Osovtsov, a politician; Ivan Preobrazhensky, a political scientist, Maria Maksakova-Igenbergs, a singer; Vladimir Pastukhov, an economist and political scientist; and Yelena Agafonova, a human rights acitivist.

The list of the latest foreign agents also includes the following organizations: the women’s political movement Soft Power, North Caucasus SOS Crisis Group, Taiga-Info, St. Peterburg’s Russian PEN Club, according to the statement.

The ministry said the reasons for the designations were support of Ukraine, dissemination of materials produced by foreign agents and dissemination of negative information about the Russian government.