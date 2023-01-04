Russia’s Rostec to increase production of weapons and military equipment in 2023

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. Rostec enterprises continue to increase the pace and volume of production of weapons and military equipment, state corporation Rostec told reporters on Wednesday.

"Rostec enterprises are increasing the pace and volume of production of weapons, military and special equipment. These include military and transport helicopters, new and upgraded combat fighters, front-line bombers, strategic missile carriers, transport and combat training aircraft," the state corporation said.

Meanwhile, Russia also plans to begin manufacturing a new generation of equipment against drones and for electronic warfare in the near future, Rostec noted.