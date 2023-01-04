Russia reports casualties following Ukraine’s shelling in Zaporozhye region

MELITOPOL, January 4. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine shelled the military commandant's office in Vasilyevka, Zaporozhye region, which resulted in casualties, according to chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia’ movement Vladimir Rogov.

On his Telegram channel he wrote the use of a heavy artillery shells "on the military commandant's office, where there was a queue of local residents to receive passes for personal vehicles. There are wounded and dead."

Later, Rogov clarified that at least 4 strikes were reported, which fell on a residential multi-storey building near the commandant's office.