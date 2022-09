UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. Western countries’ supplies of long-reach artillery and rocket systems to Ukraine make them accomplices of Kiev’s crimes against civilians, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Sunday.

"Providing Kiev regime with long-reach artillery and rocket launchers makes our Western ex-partners accomplices of NaziUkraine’s crimes against civilians," he wrote on his Twitter account.