MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The militants of the Right Sector nationalist battalion (outlawed in Russia) have deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) at a school in the New York settlement firing at the positions of Russian and DPR troops, head of Russia’s National Defense Control Center Mikhail Mizintsev said on Saturday.

"In New York, the militants of the Right Sector nationalist battalion deployed MLRS on the premises of School No. 16 (Yesenina Street) systematically firing at the positions of Russia’s armed forces and the formations of the Donetsk People’s Republic thus provoking them to return fire. Meanwhile, the residents of neighboring buildings are being held in the institution’s cellar practically being used as a human shield," said Mizintsev who also heads Russia’s Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.