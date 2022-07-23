Advanced nuclear-powered submarine arrives for Russia's Main Naval Parade

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine cruiser Severodvinsk, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren arrived in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt to participate in Russia’s Main Naval Parade, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"The nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine cruiser Severodvinsk, the frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov and the large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren will participate in the static show. The frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov has already taken up its place between the Palace and the Annunciation Bridges on the Neva River," the ministry said.

The large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren and the nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine Severodvinsk have moored in the Kronshtadt roadstead. The crews of the Russian Northern Fleet’s warships have successfully accomplished the tasks of the inter-fleet transit to the Baltic Sea from the Barents Sea and are beginning to prepare for Russia’s Navy Day, it said.

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov, the nuclear-powered submarine Severodvinsk and the large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren are among the most advanced warships in the Russian Navy and are the lead vessels of their Projects. They have entered service with the Northern Fleet in the past eight years.

The tradition to hold the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg "to honor glorious victories of the Navy that made a substantial contribution to defending the Fatherland" emerged in 2017. The relevant decree was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The first Main Naval Parade took place on the Neva River on July 30, 2017.

In all, 47 combat ships, boats and submarines of Russia’s Northern, Pacific, Baltic and Black Sea Fleets will participate in the Main Naval Parade on the Neva River and in the Kronshtadt roadstead on July 31. The airborne part of the parade will involve over 40 naval aviation aircraft and helicopters of the Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces. Over 3,500 personnel will also participate in Russia’s Main Naval Parade.