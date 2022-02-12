Soyuz-2.1a rocket with Progress space freighter installed at Baikonur launch pad

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with a Progress MS-19 resupply ship was installed on the launch pad of the Baikonur spaceport for launch to the International Space Station (ISS), Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Saturday.

"On Saturday, February 12, 2022, the Soyuz-2.1a/Progress MS-19 space rocket was installed on the launch pad of Site No. 31," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS space freighter is scheduled to blast off from the Baikonur spaceport at 07:25 a.m. Moscow time on February 15.

The Progress MS-19 resupply ship is set to deliver 430 kg of refueling propellant, 420 liters of water, 40 kg of compressed nitrogen in cylinders, and also about 1,600 kg of various equipment and materials in the cargo compartment, including onboard expendable equipment for the ISS Russian segment, cables for furnishing the Nauka multi-purpose research module, medical control and sanitation means, outfits and standard food rations for the 66th Main Expedition crew.