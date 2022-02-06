Russian Black Sea Fleet holds exercise to train action to ensure safety of navigation

SEVASTOPOL, February 6./TASS/. Units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet stationed in Crimea have trained at an exercise action to ensure the safety of navigation in the Black Sea, the fleet’s press service reported on Sunday.

"An exercise was held at the Crimean naval base of the Black Sea Fleet to ensure the safety of navigation and combat training of the fleet’s forces in the Black Sea area. Taking part in the exercise were crews of radar and communication posts located on the Crimean peninsula coast," the press service said.

The exercise involved stationary and mobile radar stations of the Black Sea Fleet, which confirmed the high degree of readiness and ability to perform the designated tasks, it added.