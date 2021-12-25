Moscow would like to receive reply on security proposals as soon as possible, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russia would like to receive a reply from the US and NATO on its proposals regarding security guarantees as soon as possible, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS, adding that there is no deadline.

"No deadlines can be here. We would like it to occur as soon as possible," he noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry made public drafts of a Russian-US treaty on security guarantees and an agreement on measures to ensure the security of Russia and NATO member-states on December 17. The drafts were handed to the US side at a meeting at the ministry on December 15.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on NATO to begin substantive talks on reliable long-term security guarantees to Russia. He stressed that Moscow needs legally binding guarantees because the West has failed to fulfill its verbal commitments.