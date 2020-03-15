Putin sets up coronavirus response working group under Russian State Council

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree establishing a working group under the Russian State Council to address the novel coronavirus spread threats, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday.

The group of 19 members will be chaired by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. Other members are First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, Deputy Prime Ministers Tatiana Golikova and Dmitry Chernyshenko, a number of ministers and other officials.

The president also called on the governors of the regions, which have coronavirus cases, to take part in the group’s activities.