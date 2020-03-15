Test systems for coronavirus available in all Russian regions

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Test systems for identification of the new coronavirus are available in each Russian region in sufficient quantities, press service of the Russian consumer rights and health control watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.

"Test systems for coronavirus identification are currently available in all constituencies of the Russian Federation. Everyone that traveled to countries where the disease is registered, everyone being in contact with those having the developed illness and everyone with pneumonia symptoms even if they did not visit foreign states are screened for the coronavirus infection," the regulator said.

All the diagnostic laboratories of the agency in Russia have required equipment in sufficient numbers and specialists for use of developed diagnostic tools, Rospotrebnadzor said.

The coronavirus outbreak occurred in late 2019 in Central China has spread to over 120 countries and territories and was recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11. According to WHO, over 140,000 individuals worldwide got infected and over 5,000 died. 59 infection cases were registered in Russia. The national coordination council to combat virus spread was set up on Saturday.