Press review: Why Medvedev met Xi in Beijing and Zelensky goes to Washington

The White House will provide $1.85 in military aid to Ukraine which will also include the Patriot surface-to-air missile system. This decision was made on the eve of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s official visit to the US on December 21. Nothing extraordinary should be expected from this trip since the issues discussed at the talks have already become standard - weapons, funding and sanctions against Russia, the State Duma told Izvestia. That said, the question arises as to how Kiev is going to pay for this assistance.

The Ukrainian leader went to Washington in order to display his closeness to the decision-making center, thinks Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Grigory Karasin. "This worries Europe, which understands that things have gone too far, while America becomes a director of some play with an unpredictable ending. Zelensky is a person dependent on the will and plans of Washington and the collective West but nobody knows how far-reaching these plans are," the senator told Izvestia. "Here, this visit triggers a feeling of growing concern for the future fate of the world order and for the fate of the global community in general. The symbiosis of Zelensky and Biden multiplied by information flows consciously launched by the Western media is a very dangerous thing," he explained.

That said, this trip won’t have anything unusual about it, says First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma’s committee on CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots, Konstantin Zatulin. "The topics are obvious and standard. Any Zelensky’s address or speech ends up seeking arms, money, aid and calls for utterly tough measures against Russia. Sometimes, expressing displeasure that such measures were not taken. That said, Zelensky can use this visit to bolster his positions domestically, in Ukraine," the lawmaker said.

According to President of the American University in Moscow Edward Lozansky, America is already getting weary of the Ukrainian crisis so Zelensky’s arrival and his address to Congress are supposed to energize the masses and legislators so that a vote on the annual budget is smooth and everybody leaves for Christmas break.

According to the expert, the White House hopes that the Ukrainian leader’s speech would help sway wavering congressmen to approve the bill on state funding. That said, he did not rule out that the inflow of funds to Ukraine would continue because the current administration and Biden personally profit if this conflict continues. It helps distract American society from domestic problems and scandals as well as continue the crusade against Russia.

The government won’t start militarizing Russia and its economy, since the current level of the country’s development simply has no need for this, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a board session of the Defense Ministry on December 21. The head of state emphasized that he continues to view the people of Ukraine as a brotherly nation and the events unfolding in the neighboring country as tragic. The ongoing special military operation is the result of third countries’ policy, he asserted. According to Putin, Russia will continue to enhance its armed forces while its modernization will be "calm, gradual, and without any haste." At the same meeting, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu put forth a number of proposals on beefing up border security, including bolstering Russia’s Armed Forces to 1.5 mln troops, raising the conscription age to 21 as well as creating the Moscow and Leningrad military districts. Experts note that such measures have been developed given the special military operation and triggered by NATO approaching Russia’s borders.

According to military historian Dmitry Boltenkov, these proposals were not unexpected. Such ideas emerged in the Defense Ministry long before the special operation in response to the mounting confrontation with NATO. "Since 2017, plans to boost the number of airborne troops have been repeatedly voiced," he told Izvestia.

"Currently, a large percentage of contract servicemen in the Russian Armed Forces are what’s known as alternative servicemen - those who opted to conclude a two-year contract instead of one year of conscription service," says military expert Vladislav Shurygin. He added that thanks to precisely such servicemen it became possible to increase the number of contract troops in the Russian army, so Shoigu’s new proposals are quite understandable. Ideally, in the future, it would be possible to immediately conclude a two-year contract so the duration of military conscription won’t be extended, the expert told Izvestia.

In general, those changes resemble a return to restoring the mobilization-type Soviet Army, Mikhail Barabanov, an expert at the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies told Vedomosti. Yet for the armed forces like this given the continuous promises of major spending on the navy and strategic missile troops, problems with resources may emerge. Equipping new units will demand a serious increase in military spending which is hardly likely within the next two years, the expert concluded.