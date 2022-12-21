Zelensky arrives in US — NBC reporter

NEW YORK, December 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has arrived in the US on Wednesday, NBC reporter Peter Alexander said on Twitter.

He said in a post that Zelensky "has landed in the US," citing an unidentified Ukrainian official.

US officials earlier confirmed that the Ukrainian president on Wednesday will meet US President Joe Biden and speak at a joint session of both houses of the US Congress. It’s the second time Zelensky has traveled to the US since becoming president and the first time since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.