China ready for rapprochement with Russia for fair global governance — Xi

BEIJING, December 21. /TASS/. Beijing is ready for close cooperation and rapprochement with Russia for the sake of a more fair global governance, China’s leader Xi Jinping said during a meeting with Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday.

"The Chinese side is ready for rapprochement with Russia, to constantly promote our bilateral relations in the new era," China’s Central Television quoted him as saying. "China together with Russia intends to facilitate a more fair and rational implementation of global governance," he said.

According to Xi, over the past 10 years, relations between China and Russia have withstood numerous tests related to changes in the international situation. He specified that "Beijing and Moscow have invariably ensured the harmonious and stable development of bilateral interaction at a high level."

"The shaping of the Chinese-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era is a choice made by China and Russia accounting for their unique national features and long-term strategic interests," Xi added.