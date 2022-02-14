{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Press review: Ukrainian flights face rocky ride and what awaits Turkmenistan’s leadership

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 14th
© IhorKolesnyk/Shutterstock/FOTODOM

Izvestia: How and why the situation around Ukraine is being ramped up

Rumors about Russia’s upcoming "attack" on Ukraine are being whipped up by the US in order to elevate its own international prestige, experts told Izvestia. When nothing happens during "the dates of attack" designated by the foreign media, Washington, according to expert opinion, will declare that it protected the world from "Russian aggression." However, they do not rule out that Kiev may prepare provocations that may lead to serious consequences. The situation is heated indeed, the sides moved from words to actions. More than 30 countries recommended their citizens to leave Ukraine, several Western states are evacuating their diplomats. Moscow followed suit, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, "wary of possible provocations by the Kiev regime or third countries."

Turkish top diplomat slams West for sowing panic in Ukraine

"Now the ‘Russian threat’ is being ramped up by the US," said Vasily Kashin, Head of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics. "Possibly, in the future, Washington is planning to take credit when nothing happens. So, at first, they made up a theory of imminent war and then they’d say that thanks to their firm stance - sanctions and all, - they prevented it," he explained, reiterating that Russia demonstrated that it was not interested in a military conflict when it proposed to discuss security guarantees.

According to Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC) Andrey Kortunov, the evacuation of embassies is a sign of a jittery environment which has formed, not so much in Kiev, but in a number of Western capitals. In his opinion, some foreign politicians convinced themselves that a war is almost unavoidable.

Amid the general hysteria, there is a risk that Kiev may take advantage of the situation and set up a military provocation, according to a member of the RIAC, Valdai Club expert Dmitry Suslov. The situation may get out of hand and lead to serious consequences, above all, for Kiev, since Russia repeatedly stressed that it won’t permit a military resolution of the Ukrainian crisis. However, the expert himself called this scenario unlikely.

 

Izvestia: Russian warships from the Caspian to be dispatched to the Black and Mediterranean Seas

Russia’s Defense Ministry decided to form rapid response groups of warships of the Caspian Fleet for actions in the Black and Mediterranean Seas, sources in the military agency told Izvestia. Soon, these formations will be sent to Crimea and Syria’s Tartus in order to bolster the contingent of the Russian Navy in these regions. The core of these groups will be formed by the ships armed with modern missiles - Kalibr cruise missiles and hypersonic Oniks missiles. Their arrival in the Mediterranean and Black Seas will strengthen the Russian fleet in the southern strategic direction and will become an additional containment factor for potential adversaries, experts think.

Russian Navy’s frogmen use submerged robot to fight saboteurs in Black Sea drills

The eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea region are important geopolitical areas, according to Head of the Department of Management and Social Technologies at the Northwestern Institute of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) Inna Vetrenko. "We should be present there, allocating the necessary military forces for this," the expert thinks. "Currently, Ukraine is the most explosive spot. We don’t want a war and are not supporting the escalation, but we need to ensure our security in the current situation," she said, adding that additional warships will serve as a containing factor in the Black Sea region while beefing up forces in the Mediterranean will impact the situation in southern Europe, the Middle East and Syria and help push NATO warship formations away from Russia’s borders.

"The eastern Mediterranean has always been important for Russia," former Navy Chief-of-Staff Admiral Valentin Selivanov told Izvestia. "We need to counteract threats from there. This is why our forces will be stationed in Tartus in order to counteract warships that will operate from the eastern Mediterranean," the former naval official explained, adding that small missile ships may be particularly useful there, since, despite their small size, they are armed with missiles that can target both sea and land.

 

Kommersant: Ukrainian air carriers encounter problems with insurers

Ukraine may encounter a disruption in air service due to moves by international insurance companies that are urgently recalling the coverage of military risks for a significant part of planes used in the country. This is caused by the rumors of a possible armed conflict with Russia. So far, only SkyUp airlines stopped selling tickets, while KLM Royal Dutch Airlines canceled flights to Ukraine. However, according to the newspaper, other market players are facing similar problems. Experts think that the situation is unprecedented, considering the fact that EU aviation authorities did not ban flights to Ukraine.

Alexander Lanetsky, general director of the Friendly Avia Support consulting company, emphasizes that up until now, according to international practice, the aviation authorities had a final say in the event of a security threat and lessors and insurers were following their decision. "This is how it was when flights were suspended over Syria, and over Afghanistan after US troops pulled out from there. I don’t recall lessors ever taking on such a decisive role," he pointed out.

The situation is highly politicized, says Executive Director of the AviaPort agency Oleg Panteleev, noting that so far the blocking of Ukraine’s air space is not likely. In his opinion, soon information will emerge on what additional payments the airlines will need to cover military risks which may involve "more than tens of thousands of dollars per flight."

 

Vedomosti: Turkmenistan’s president commences the transfer of power to his son

On February 11, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov who has been in office for 15 years announced his decision to "give way to the young." The country’s leader explained that he will only stay on as head of the upper chamber of the parliament, according to the TDH state news agency. On February 12, Bezirgen Karayev, a representative of Turkmenistan’s Central Election Committee, announced that an extraordinary presidential election was scheduled for March 12 (it was supposed to take place in 2024). The president has a son, 40-year-old Serdar Berdimuhamedov who was designated as a deputy prime minister, a position created just for him, by his father in February 2021. However, Berdimuhamedov Sr. has not yet said whether his son is his definite successor.

Kazakh president is elected chairman of ruling Nur Otan party

The Turkmen president cannot but take into account the Kazakh experience, according to Senior Researcher at the IMEMO Center for Post-Soviet Studies Stanislav Pritchin. In January 2022, social protests in Kazakhstan escalated into violent chaos with the nation’s first president, 81-year-old Nursultan Nazarbayev, losing all levers of real power, while Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who has formally served as president since 2019, completed the transfer of power taking the reins of full authority into his hands. According to the expert, Nazarbayev’s experience with holding on to power for as long as possible serves as a warning for the Turkmen leader. Another factor is Berdimuhamedov’s health. Rumor has it that he had the coronavirus infection with subsequent complications. The expert thinks that Berdimuhamedov will remain as the head of the parliament, thus preserving the key levers of power and designate his son as president. In his opinion, it is unlikely that his son will introduce deep reforms since he will be contained by his father.

Temur Umarov, a fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Center, does not quite concur about the impact of the Kazakh events. He thinks that the process of the transit of power was launched several years ago, it was initially planned, yet the events in Kazakhstan have demonstrated to Ashgabat that the transfer of power should take place while the older leader can still control the process. According to Director of the Center for Eurasian Studies at Moscow State Institute of International Relations Ivan Safranchuk, this is not really a power transfer but a creation of a "dynasty," similar to that existing on the opposite coast of the Caspian, in Azerbaijan. The expert notes that the transit of power means passing it down while retaining influence, yet Berdimuhamedov has a rather different idea - keeping the power in the family.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Russia’s Central Bank raises key rate for eighth straight time, yet prices still rising

The Bank of Russia has raised the key rate for the eighth time in a row: it has been increased by one percentage point at once and now amounts to 9.5% annually. The Central Bank has been doing this for almost a year amid high inflation, yet it has not been abated. According to the Bank of Russia, high inflation may indicate a disbalance in the economy, a situation which will most likely demand new increases of the key rate.

Russians divided on Central Bank’s idea to ban cryptocurrency, poll reveals

Inflation is growing rapidly because the key rate hike is not having any immediate effect on the decrease in the growth rates of credit portfolios, according to CEO of the ACRA rating agency Mikhail Sukhov. "It is necessary to contain inflation even under the conditions of a significant impact of external factors in order to exclude the emergence of the ‘inflationary spiral’," he says, noting that additional measures to stabilize prices may be undertaken this spring limiting banks’ lending activity.

Russia’s Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights Boris Titov thinks that economic demand should not be slowed down artificially, adding that there was a proposal to increase state spending through the "smart borrowing" system. According to him, this may result in an annual sum of 10-15% in budget revenues which can then be channeled towards social needs, medical and educational certificates while simultaneously subsidizing percentage rates and expanding lending.

According to Expert RA Chief Economist Anton Tabakh, the Central Bank is acting in accordance with its capabilities in fighting inflation. "The Bank of Russia was among the first to begin fighting inflation and now world central banks are taking it on. Yet this does not mean that inflation should be fought at any cost. If in order to decrease inflation to 4%, it will be necessary to cut budget spending, then the blow to the economy will be stronger than from an additional price increase," he thinks, adding that it is unlikely that it will be possible to curtail the consequences of the deficit of industrial components, raw materials or lack of workforce by monetary means.

Biden, Putin agree for US, Russia to maintain contact - US official
The two presidents agreed that our teams will stay engaged in the days ahead, a senior US administration official said
Donetsk leader sees possibility of requesting Russian help
Pushilin added that, according to the DPR intelligence, hundreds of Polish and US mercenaries are arriving at the line of contact
Situation in Europe becomes increasingly tense, and Russia not to blame — Shoigu
Russian Defense Minister expressed hope that it would be possible to discuss the "pressing issues on reduction of these tensions" during the meeting with his UK counterpart Ben Wallace
Russia’s deputy UN envoy sees possibility of US invading Ukraine
Some reasonable people were hoping US-fanned hysteria was waning, Dmitry Polyansky noted
Ukrainian intelligence, military prepare provocations in Donbass — intelligence head
According to Sergey Naryshkin, Ukrainian preparations are going "full steam ahead" and they cannot be hidden
Reports of explosion in Donetsk not confirmed
The situation is calm in Donetsk, a source in the law enforcement agencies of the Donetsk People’s Republic says
Blinken speaks to Lavrov about possible diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis - State Dept
According to the document, Blinken "made clear that a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis remained open, but it would require Moscow to deescalate and engage in good-faith discussions"
Kiev requests meeting with Russia and Vienna Document signatories within 48 hours
Read more
The Putin-Biden talk is expected to take place on Saturday evening, Moscow time
Read more
The conversation was requested by Paris
Read more
The situation in Donbass deteriorated dramatically on January 9, when Ukrainian troops resumed shelling along the entire contact line after a lengthy ceasefire
Read more
According to him, the owners of leased planes are already forbidding their aircraft to enter Ukraine’s air space
Read more
Russia is waiting for a detailed response from each side, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova informed
Read more
In addition, he said that there is too much information on the subject in the public space
Read more
Fifteen years ago today, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Munich Security Conference with a speech that was instantly interpreted as the harshest-ever manifesto since the Cold War era
Read more
Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko also touched upon "some issues related to future bilateral cooperation"
Read more
If Moscow chooses the path of aggression and further invades Ukraine, the response of the United States and our allies will be swift, US Secretary of State said
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry said that in late 2021 and early 2022, the global information space witnessed a media campaign of unprecedented scope and sophistication
Read more
3
Russian defense chief discusses security issues with US counterpart
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, "the security issues of mutual interest were touched upon"
US submarine did not enter Russian territorial waters, the Pentagon says
There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters, US Navy Captain Kyle Raines, the US Indo-Pacific Command spokesman, told
US submarine detected by anti-sub aircraft, Pacific fleet submarine - source
According to the source, the submarine’s coordinates were transmitted to the group of warships led by the Pacific Fleet’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, with the Russian multi-purpose ship undertaking all the necessary actions on the protection of Russia’s state border
Read more
Earlier, the ITA announced that a test taken from Kamila Valieva in December 2021 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships turned out to be positive
Read more
The two presidents agreed that Moscow will carefully study the views that Biden expressed
Read more
Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron claimed a new world record with a score of 90.83
Read more
Bolsonaro’s visit to Moscow is planned for February 15-17
Read more
Russian leaders confirm absence of any aggressive plans regarding Ukraine at all levels during several months, head of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrey Kortunov added
Read more
The Russian leader reminded his counterparts that the West does not do enough to force Ukraine to perform the Minsk Agreements
Read more
It was added that "in case of absence of a reply or its insufficiency/irrelevance, Ukraine will address Russia, as well as other participating states of the Vienna Document, in order to convene an extraordinary meeting where Russia will have to provide explanations"
Read more
Faced with a growing Russian threat, European governments have largely reacted passively, Mateusz Morawiecki stressed
Read more
The representative of the US Department of Defense was informed that the US submarine’s actions are assessed as a blatant violation of international law
Read more
Lavrov also reminded Blinken that the actions violating the commitments of indivisible security in the Euro-Atlantic region undertaken at the highest level were inadmissible
Read more
According to an AFP source in the French president’s administration, "the conversation focused on prospects for reducing tensions in the crisis around Ukraine"
Read more
City services are already working to prevent an emergency situation of a military nature, Vitaly Klichko noted
Read more
On Thursday, the Normandy Quartet’s political advisers held nine hours of talks in Berlin which failed to produce a joint document
Read more
Virginia-class US nuclear-powered submarine was detected on Saturday morning near the Pacific Fleet’s drills near Urup Island of the Kuril Chain
Read more
Earlier, Liz Truss said that the UK would never recognize Moscow’s sovereignty over the Voronezh and Rostov regions
Read more
The Union Resolve 2022 Russia-Belarus joint drills are running on Belarusian territory on February 10-20
Read more
The minister stressed that the propaganda crusade on ‘Russia’s aggression’ against Ukraine unleashed by the United States and its allies pursued provocative goals
Read more
Earlier, Serbian Innovation and Technological Development Minister said that Serbia would ink an agreement with Russia to purchase one million doses of Sputnik Light
Read more
Authorities started a criminal probe, Denis Pushilin informed
Read more
The US president is at the Camp David residence in Maryland for the conversation
Read more
According to Politico, the US leader told his counterparts that, in US opinion, the ‘invasion’ could be preceded by missile strikes and cyber attacks
Read more
The request was preceded by a letter from the US side
Read more
The White House has not provided any details of the conversation yet
Read more
Russia has already been living for a decade in the phase of active sanctions, while there were indirect sanctions before, concealed as lists, threats of stop lists and pinpoint sequestration, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova added
Read more
A nuclear-powered submarine belonging to the US Navy defied the warnings to leave Russia’s territorial waters, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
"We want to highlight that our embassy and consulates will keep performing their basic functions," the Maria Zakharova says
Read more
In addition, according to Eduard Basurin, troops from the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade are being deployed to Donbass from the Kharkov Region under the guise of drills
Read more
After Truss’ statements urging Moscow to move its forces, located on Russia’s soil, away from the border with Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov asked his British counterpart if she recognized Russia’s sovereignty over the Voronezh and Rostov Regions
