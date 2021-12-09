{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Can Greece dash Kiev’s NATO hopes and Biden to inform Kiev of summit outcome

Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 9th
US President Joe Biden AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
US President Joe Biden
© AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Izvestia: What role can Greece play in Ukraine not joining NATO

Ukraine potentially joining NATO is a sensitive subject for Russia’s security, President Vladimir Putin said during a joint press conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on December 8. According to the Russian leader, this is one of the key aspects of ensuring the country’s security for the mid-term outlook and even strategic perspective.

Read also
Macron to discuss Donbass with leaders of Russia, Ukraine in coming days — AFP

Despite Greece’s membership in NATO and the EU with which Russia has been having a rather complex dialogue lately, Moscow and Athens have been traditionally linked by rather friendly relations. The powerful historical bonds between Greeks and Russians as well as the firm position of the Orthodox Church in both countries create a fertile ground for talks.

Experts are skeptical on Russia receiving any legal guarantees on the part of NATO concerning Ukraine not joining the alliance considering that since the disintegration of the Soviet Union the organization has had five waves of expansion, which includes bringing aboard post-Soviet republics, namely, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. According to an expert on the US, Alexander Domrin, professor at the law department at the Higher School of Economics, the US continues to perceive the promises given to Mikhail Gorbachev regarding NATO’s expansion as some myth used by the Russian side. "Although there are numerous declassified documents that confirm: Western politicians were saying that NATO wouldn’t approach the USSR’s borders by an inch. Another matter is that it wasn’t recorded in writing.

"Yet if NATO has not recorded this in writing in over 30 years, why should they do it now?" the expert pondered. He believes it is unlikely that the alliance will recognize that its policy over such a long period was erroneous and that the alliance’s expansion should be stopped following the Russia-US summit.

In order to provide any legal guarantees, the alliance will have to change its charter and cancel the so-called open-doors principle, Pavel Sharikov of the Institute for USA and Canada Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences told Izvestia. President of the American University in Moscow Edward Lozansky concurs, saying that Moscow can rather count on a number of European countries, with Greece, France and Germany among them, blocking Ukraine’s, as well as Georgia’s membership in order not to provoke Russia.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Biden to call Zelensky after consulting with European leaders

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden will tell his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky about the outcome of his talks with Vladimir Putin. Until then, Kiev decided not to officially comment on the talks. Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergey Nikiforov said on Wednesday that Kiev fully trusts its partners. The Ukrainian president’s team brushed off the notion that Biden contacting his counterpart a day and a half after the summit with Putin, which directly focused on Ukraine, was anything extraordinary. First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Alexander Korniyenko noted that the presidents know better when to discuss the situation.

Read also
Putin, Biden discuss Ukraine, security, restrictions on diplomatic work

However, some experts express sharp criticism. Dmitry Korneychuk, head of the KDA consulting center, noted that in the conversation between Biden and Putin "the issue of Crimea was taken off the table. So, who’s interested in such trivia when the US saved Ukraine from ‘Putin’s attack’? Under the guise of ‘saving Ukraine’ Biden is not imposing sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and has okayed its launch. Meanwhile, Putin is helping Biden with a new nuclear deal on Iran." According to the expert, it has been clear for a while that Ukraine will never join NATO. "Moreover, it was precisely American diplomacy that did everything in order for the issue of Ukraine’s membership in NATO not to be even raised since 2014, after the annexation of Crimea and the war in Donbass," he added.

Political analyst at the Institute for Euro-Atlantic Cooperation Vladimir Gorbach wrote on his blog that there is no reason to believe that the West is betraying Ukraine. He noted that "immediately after the videoconference between the presidents (Biden and Putin), the US Senate approved the 2022 defense budget which includes $300 mln for Ukraine, $150 mln for the Baltic countries and $4 bln for the European Deterrence Initiative." As for the talks, each side stated its position which was reflected in the official reports on the content of the talks, the expert said.

Vladimir Fesenko, who heads the Penta Center for Applied Political Studies, thinks that it’s too early to draw conclusions about the Russian-US talks. "Much like in June, the very existence of the negotiations is essential. This means that the sides still want to reach an agreement. Although for the US and Russia striking an agreement on something so specific as Ukraine, particularly now, is extremely difficult if at all possible. It is very likely that, just like in Geneva, we are talking about preserving the current state of affairs around Ukraine, a fragile balance where both sides do not undertake any actions capable of disturbing this balance," the expert said.

 

Izvestia: What should Russia expect from Germany’s new government

On December 8, Olaf Scholz was elected Germany’s new chancellor by winning the support of 395 out of 736 lawmakers of the Bundestag. According to experts, he will continue the pragmatic policy of his predecessor Angela Merkel. According to their forecasts, global changes in Moscow-Berlin ties, which are already rather complicated, shouldn’t be anticipated, yet Scholz will continue to maintain dialogue despite differences.

Read also
Social Democrat Olaf Scholz elected as German chancellor

Leading Researcher at the German Studies Center of the Institute of European Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Kamkin told Izvestia: "Olaf Scholz adheres to a special arrangement of transatlantic relations, in this sense, the continuity of Merkel’s course should be expected. Scholz will try to correspond to the principle of multivectorness in foreign policy, which includes the Eastern track. That is, to maintain a balance in relations, both with Kiev and Moscow." According to the expert, most likely, there will be no changes in the Normandy format. Germany, in general, is oriented towards a certain support for the regime in Kiev with regular calls to return to the negotiating table.

German political analyst Alexander Rahr noted that Moscow and Berlin will have a difficult conversation. "Nevertheless, pragmatic diplomacy will continue. Scholz generally acts with restraint and will strive to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin soon to find common points. It is not clear yet how much the Greens will hinder him," the expert stressed. In a conversation with Izvestia, the commentator emphasized that Germany wouldn’t stop Nord Stream 2 on its own, while the Greens may merely stall its launch.

On December 8, Vladimir Putin sent Olaf Scholz a congratulatory telegram noting that he was hoping for the establishment of constructive dialogue and joint work on pressing bilateral and international matters. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russia hopes that the new chancellor will continue the policy of his predecessor, including the issue of Nord Stream 2.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Gas price hike in EU ceases incentivizing launch of Nord Stream 2

Market gas prices over $1,200 per 1,000 cubic meters continue to haunt Europeans, but has ceased to be an incentive to accelerate the launch of Nord Stream 2. It is already clear that the Russian pipeline won’t begin to function before spring. Gazprom tried to reap maximum benefits from the situation in the fall yet the certification process for the project was suspended.

Read also
Kremlin hopes there will be no threats to completion of Nord Stream 2 certification

Prices are already unbearable for those who actually pay for gas and discontent in the industry is mounting, as well as pressure on politicians, Deputy Director General of Russia’s National Energy Security Fund Alexei Grivach says. Nord Stream 2 can still be launched this winter if the certification in Germany ends in January, or if the winter is extremely cold, in the second part of the heating season there is a danger of a real deficit of gas in Europe against the background of empty storage facilities and the outflow of LNG to Asia, the expert pointed out. In his opinion, the ball is in Germany’s and Europe’s court, yet it is clear how actively the US is trying to compel the Germans to shoulder the responsibility of freezing the project.

Deputy Head of the Economy of the Fuel and Energy Complex Sectors of the Center for Strategic Research (CSR) Sergey Kolobanov concurs, noting that Europe realizes perfectly well that the current capabilities of gas pipes from Russia are quite sufficient to satisfy the increased demand for gas and do not consider the launch of Nord Stream 2 the only salvation from the possible deficit. So, one shouldn’t expect the problem to be resolved swiftly even if business and the public want the gas prices to decrease.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Sudan’s interest in Russian naval base rising, as US frowns on Khartoum

A new round of talks between Russian and Sudanese military representatives is expected on implementing a bilateral agreement on the creation of a Russian naval base in the Red Sea. The October 25 coup made the US administration distance itself from Sudan. Evidently, this convinced Khartoum to diversify its external relations.

Representatives of Russia’s Defense Ministry are supposed to discuss with the Sudanese the issue of improving bilateral relations and the implementation of the agreement on the base’s creation, according to Sudan’s Dabanga news. Several days earlier, the Sudanese Suna news agency reported that Sudan’s top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan met with Russia’s ambassador Vladimir Zheltov stressing the readiness of his country to maintain healthy relations with all friendly players.

According to Kirill Semyonov, an expert from the Russian International Affairs Council, despite the concessions made to the civilian wing of the government, the military part of Sudan’s leadership still feels the threat of Western sanctions and possible outside interference, therefore it is forced to seek new sources of support, such as Russia or China. "The project of a Russian military base is now timelier than ever: it can be used as a factor to prevent any hypothetical external interference," the analyst noted. According to him, the worsening of relations between Khartoum and Washington may open additional prospects for the work of Russian non-governmental players in Sudan.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Putin-Biden summit focuses on Ukraine and UK eyes AUKUS-like axis for Arctic
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 8th
Read more
Putin to listen with great attention to Biden’s proposals on Ukraine, says spokesman
Dmitry Peskov drew attention to "an aggressive and hostile rhetoric coming from Europe’s capital cities" and from Washington on the situation around Ukraine
Read more
Putin confirms he discussed sanctions with Biden on December 7
As presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters earlier, at the summit on December 7, Putin told Biden that the sanctions had not been effective for the United States itself
Read more
Baltic countries starts talks on Russian electricity import increase — operator
According to spokesperson of Estonia’s Elering Ain Koster, Estonia and Latvia earlier reduced the volume of trade with Russia on the basis of Lithuania’s desires
Read more
Putin calls US sanctions against MIPT university nonsense, attempt to hamper Russia
According to Putin, such measures have only one explanation: they are an attempt to contain the development of Russia
Read more
The Sanya IP Rights Protection Center in Hainan speeds up work
The time for reviewing applications to obtain documents confirming exclusive rights to inventions has been reduced more than sixfold
Read more
Evacuation of grounded Xing Yuan ship in Russia’s Far East underway — official
On Monday, the Chinese Xing Yuan vessel, which was built in 1993 and came to Kholmsk from Japan, took the bottom
Read more
Hainan to recycle up to 85% of renewable resources by 2025
By that date, more than 95% of populated areas in the province will establish their own recycling facilities
Read more
Belarus to introduce food embargo in response to sanctions
The ban covers certain goods from the EU, the US, Canada, Norway, Albania, Iceland, the UK, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Switzerland
Read more
Putin told Biden sanctions have no effect, including for US - Kremlin aide
When speaking about possible sanctions, Biden mentioned such fields as the economy, finance and politics, Ushakov noted
Read more
Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President
The US, the UK, Australia and Canada have earlier announced the decision to boycott the upcoming Games in China
Read more
Beijing vows to take countermeasures following US boycott of 2022 Olympics
According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian, Beijing expressed its strong discontent and firm protest to the US, and had already submitted an official reprimand
Read more
Press review: How the Putin-Modi summit panned out and winter energy crisis haunting EU
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 7th
Read more
Press review: Russia, India to deepen ties and NATO spying endangers civilian airliners
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 6th
Read more
Deep freeze breaks 1893 record in St. Petersburg as temperature drops to 21 below zero
According to Leading Expert at the Fobos weather center Mikhail Leus, the city has broken cold weather records twice in the 21st century
Read more
Moscow expects Sputnik V vaccine approval by WHO in first half of next year
There is only technical paperwork left to approve the vaccine, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Economic Cooperation Department Dmitry Birichevsky noted
Read more
Russia hands note of protest to US warning of consequences of US, NATO provocations
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the unacceptable and dangerous activity of NATO aircraft, when warplanes belonging to the US and its allies conduct flights without radio communication, without providing flight plans to or obtaining permission from air traffic controllers, poses severe risks to the safety of civil flights
Read more
Zelensky’s initiatives may strip many Donbass residents of Ukrainian citizenship — expert
According to Ruslan Bortnik, the amendments will impact the electoral process, not merely in terms of the number of voters, but rather "on who will be able to be elected in Donbass"
Read more
Kremlin says scheduled talks with Biden ‘convenient’ for Putin
The Russian President and his US counterpart will hold bilateral talks in a video conference on December 7
Read more
‘Nobody will notice their absence’: China slams Olympic door shut on Australian officials
Earlier, the Australian prime minister said that Canberra would join the US’ diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing due to China’s alleged abuse of human rights in the Xinjiang autonomous region and a number of other issues related to China’s interference in Australia’s affairs
Read more
Soviet Union ceased to exist 30 years ago today
On December 8, 1991 Russia’s President, Ukraine’s President, and Belarusian Parliamentary Speaker put their signatures to an agreement on establishing the CIS
Read more
Recreating the USSR impossible under today’s circumstances, Kremlin insists
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that independent sovereign states have been formed, strengthened and are developing successfully in the space of the former USSR for some time already, and they treat each other based on mutual respect, trust and non-interference in each other’s affairs
Read more
Russia plans to deliver another batch of S-400 systems to Turkey — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said that this kind of cooperation between Russia and Turkey should not be a threat for any country, especially for Greece, because the system is not offensive, it is defensive
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky imposes more sanctions over State Duma elections in Crimea
Sanctions were imposed on two US companies and a firm registered in the Cayman Islands
Read more
Armenia calls Russia, CSTO and UN to pay attention to Baku’s threats against Yerevan
Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during his visit to the Quba region, called on Armenia to specify a date for the opening of the Zangezur corridor
Read more
Putin, Biden discuss Ukraine, security, restrictions on diplomatic work
According to the Kremlin, the talks mainly centered around topics related to the Ukrainian crisis and the lack of progress in the implementation of the 2015 Minsk agreements that remain the only basis for peace settlement in that country
Read more
Kremlin slams potential US sanctions against Putin's inner circle as media hysteria
Earlier on Monday, CNN reported that the potential new US sanctions may affect the Russian president’s close associates and also include the disconnection of Russia from the SWIFT system
Read more
Kremlin unveils details on level of ties with Greece, Turkey
The press secretary assessed Russian-Greek relations at 6 (on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being perfect), while the Russian-Turkish relationship was put at 7
Read more
‘Acting solely in the interests of the Russian people is the right choice’, Putin affirms
Certain forces in the West simply sought to make sure that Russia would collapse, the Russian President also noted
Read more
Russian Navy aircraft deliver missile strikes in drills as US warship deploys to Black Sea
The exercise involved over 20 aircraft
Read more
Putin-Modi talks lasted for 3.5 hours
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, including joint efforts within the G20, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the struggle with terrorism and Afghanistan
Read more
Polish Maritime Office confirms detention of Russian vessel in Baltic Sea
Currently, the vessel is lying in the anchorage
Read more
No sun, no stars for six months. How to work and live in the North
The chain of meteorology stations stretches to Chukotka - and at every station people are waiting for the supplies
Read more
People did not wish USSR’s collapse, were tired of Communism — France’ former ambassador
On December 8, 1991, the leaders of the RSFSR, Ukraine and Belarus met to sign an agreement to establish a Commonwealth of Independent States and dissolve the Soviet Union
Read more
Japan stands for dialogue with Russia on joint activities on Kuril Islands — top diplomat
Earlier, the Russian president handed down instructions to prepare amendments on a package of benefits and incentives for businesses active on the Kuril Islands
Read more
Vladimir Putin begins video conference with Joe Biden
The leaders are expected to discuss the situation around Ukraine and NATO’s eastward expansion, as well as issues of strategic stability and bilateral agenda
Read more
Kremlin registers huge volume of fake news ahead of Putin-Biden talks — spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that the presidents "never speak based on the emotional mood" and "always speak de facto and based on their national interests"
Read more
RDIF partners in South Korea ready to start Sputnik Light supplies to global market
A commercial batch of the vaccine successfully passed quality control in the Gamaleya Center
Read more
Russia, India to reorient to joint development and production of defense systems
The sides noted the successful completion of the military technical cooperation program for 2011-2020 and hailed an agreement of such program for 2021-2031
Read more
Press review: Putin-Biden summit focuses on Ukraine and UK eyes AUKUS-like axis for Arctic
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 8th
Read more
Two people killed, three injured in shooting in Moscow’s public service office — Mayor
According to the preliminary reports, the man reached for his gun after being asked to put on a face mask and opened fire
Read more
Putin calls for not shifting responsibility for escalation around Ukraine on Russia
According to the Kremlin, the talks mainly centered round topics related to the Ukrainian crisis and the lack of progress in the implementation of the 2015 Minsk agreements
Read more
Nord Stream 2 can be put into operation only after certification — German ministry
Earlier, it was reported that if energy infrastructure operators want to use it before certification is complete, then penalties will be imposed
Read more
Putin-Biden video conference over
The talks lasted for slightly over two hours
Read more
Embassy slams US senator’s remark on use of nuclear arms against Russia as irresponsible
The embassy advised "all the unenlightened to read the joint statement of the Presidents of Russia and the United States of June 16, 2021 thoroughly"
Read more
Putin, Biden to hold talks via live link-up on Tuesday
The leaders are expected to discuss the situation around Ukraine, NATO’s eastward expansion, some issues of strategic stability and the bilateral agenda
Read more
Macron to discuss Donbass with leaders of Russia, Ukraine in coming days — AFP
According to the source, the French leader has already discussed the issue with his counterparts from the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and the United States
Read more
Russia advocates peace, but has right to ensure its security — Putin
The President stressed that Russia is conducting a peaceful policy
Read more
Biden informs his European allies about conversation with Putin — White House
The leaders underscored their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the need for Russia to reduce tensions and engage in diplomacy
Read more
Press review: Why Russia nabbed Ukrainian spy ring and Transnistria up against the wall
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 3rd
Read more
Russian Navy corvette delivers missile strike on enemy warship in Baltic Sea drills
Also, the corvette’s crew held an exercise for air defense of a ship using the A-190 artillery gun
Read more