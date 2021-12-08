Macron to discuss Donbass with leaders of Russia, Ukraine in coming days - AFP

PARIS, December 8. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron is set to discuss the situation in eastern Ukraine with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, in the coming days, the AFP news agency reported citing a source at the French presidential administration.

According to the source, the French leader has already discussed the issue with his counterparts from the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and the United States. This conversation followed Putin’s video conference with US President Joe Biden.

The presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, held two-hour talks on Tuesday via secure video communication channels.

Today’s conference is the fifth conversation between Putin and Biden since the latter’s assumption of the presidential office. Previously, the two leaders had three phone calls and met in person in Geneva in June this year. The Geneva summit became the first Russia-US summit since 2018.