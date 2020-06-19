{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: What are Telegram’s prospects and Cyprus may lose its offshore luster

Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, June 19
© Natee Meepian/Shutterstock/FOTODOM

Izvestia: Telegram may become major advertising player after Russia lifts block

Read also
Russian watchdog lifts blocking of Telegram messenger

After two years of an unsuccessful struggle with Russia’s cloud-based instant messaging service, in agreement with the Prosecutor General’s Office, Russia’s telecom watchdog dropped demands to restrict access to Telegram. According to experts interviewed by Izvestia, officials decided not to leave Telegram’s multi-million audience outside the legal framework, and the service’s owner Pavel Durov probably made some concessions in terms of cooperation with the authorities. The decision favors both Telegram, which so far lags behind other major messengers in the share of the Russian market, and the state in terms of its image. According to the newspaper, lifting the restrictive measures on Telegram will allow the messenger to increase its audience in Russia, as well as boost its advertising revenue by 10%.

In essence, the regulator has hinted to the market that the messaging service is cooperating with security agencies, owner of the Katkov & Partners law firm Pavel Katkov told Izvestia. At the same time, Head of the Roskomsvoboda non-governmental association Artem Kozlyuk doubts that Telegram could transfer encryption keys and embark on actively cooperating with the authorities. If this happens, the cloud-based service will lose its reputation, which will affect its financial performance, the expert noted. At the moment, it is difficult to understand the motivation of the authorities, but the "absolute inefficiency of previously taken measures regarding the messenger is clear — everyone uses Telegram, including government agencies," the newspaper wrote.

Mark Sherman, B&C Agency’s managing partner, told Izvestia that Telegram would significantly widen its audience when large banks, corporations and other structures open up their own Telegram channels. "This is a reaction to society’s demands, therefore, this will be perceived positively from the standpoint of the image of the state," the expert noted. There is a lot of talk about the economy’s digitalization, and Telegram is a tool that has gained recognition abroad, he added.

Leading Analyst at RAEC Karen Ghazaryan noted that unlocking the messenger will allow large businesses, especially those with state participation, to officially purchase advertising on Telegram. This will increase the volume of the messenger’s advertising, and hence revenue. According to experts, Telegram channels can bolster advertising revenue by 10% this year, which in itself is already a lot in Russia’s declining advertising market.

 

Kommersant: US Secretary of State talks to Beijing from position of strength

Read also
Russia doesn’t expect China to change its stance on arms control talks with US — diplomat

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a private meeting in Hawaii with Beijing’s main curator of relations with Washington, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Politburo member Yang Jiechi. The negotiations at a Honolulu military base became the first high-level bilateral contact between the countries after the coronavirus pandemic, during which the strategic rivalry between both nations sharply intensified, Kommersant wrote. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has been cranking up pressure, but at the same time he does not want a harsh break with China. His goal is to achieve maximum concessions in trade and economic relations, in order to call this his main foreign policy asset before the US presidential election, the newspaper wrote.

The parties chose not to announce the agenda of the talks. However, the meeting was particularly interesting due to the fact that the talks in Hawaii coincided with a scandal after Trump’s ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton in his yet unpublished memoirs claimed that Trump had personally asked his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to help him win the 2020 US presidential election.

In this situation, Pompeo became the main conductor of the White House’s general line to exert maximum pressure on Beijing, Kommersant wrote. Amid the scandal, less than a day before the talks in Hawaii, Trump signed a bill allowing sanctions against Chinese officials who, according to Washington, infringe on the rights of a national minority. The Chinese Foreign Ministry called the bill a gross interference in the internal affairs of China.

"In this US presidential election year, Donald Trump seeks to show the US that only his politics towards China can ensure US national interests, as he understands them. Therefore, today he does not need long talks with Beijing, but harsh conditions for the Chinese leadership. This policy combines direct pressure with elements of a diplomatic game so as not to bring down the stock market," Director of the Center for Political Studies Andrey Fedorov told Kommersant. "While Trump’s opponents are trying to accuse him of a secret conspiracy with Beijing, the president does not lose hope of presenting relations with China as his main foreign policy boon," the expert noted.

 

Vedomosti: Russia may break off tax treaty with Cyprus

Read also
Cyprus repaid in advance 1.56 bln euro debt to Russia - Bloomberg

Russian businesses operating through offshore companies in Cyprus could face not only a sharp rise in the tax burden, but also double taxation. Russia’s negotiations on changing the tax agreement with the Mediterranean island country have reached an impasse and it may be terminated, a federal official and several consultants told Vedomosti. The decades-old mechanisms no longer suit Moscow, the newspaper wrote, adding that President Vladimir Putin demanded to increase the rates in tax treaties to 15% starting from 2021 or terminate them. The second option threatens the agreement with Cyprus.

The Cypriot Ministry of Finance has not yet agreed to revise the agreement, sources told Vedomosti. According to one of the consultants, Cyprus proposed maintaining the current rates by tightening control over the foreign structures of Russian business. If negotiations come to a deadlock in the coming months, Russia will be forced to initiate laws to denounce the agreement this fall, a spokesperson for the Russian Finance Ministry said.

Cyprus is the most popular low-tax jurisdiction among Russian businesses, through which capital is transferred to the offshore zone and back to Russia. According to the Bank of Russia, in 2019, Russia invested $14.5 bln in Cypriot companies, and received $8.1 bln in direct investments. The deal with Cyprus makes it possible to reduce taxes on dividends and interest paid on loans abroad to 5% and 0% from 15% and 20%, respectively.

Russian businesses with funding that went through Cyprus, will suffer as taxes on interest on loans will grow to 20%, Natalia Kuznetsova, a partner at Deloitte told Vedomosti. For some companies and people, breaking the agreement will result in double taxation.

Director of Tax and Legal Advice Department of KPMG in Russia and the CIS Alexander Tokarev told Vedomosti that the absence of a deal with Cyprus may lead to the Mediterranean island country being blackballed by Russia’s Finance Ministry and the Federal Tax Service if, for instance, in response Cyprus ceases to share tax information with Russia, he explained.

 

Vedomosti: Council of Europe experts concerned about amendments to Russian Constitution

Read also
Russia to issue nearly 110 mln ballot papers for constitutional vote

The Venice Commission (an advisory body on constitutional law under the Council of Europe) is concerned that the new version of Article 79 of the Russian Constitution expands the Constitutional Court’s capacity to declare decisions based on international treaties not enforceable in the Russian Federation, Vedomosti wrote, referring to the statement published on the Council of Europe website. The Commission recommends leaving this amendment out, or at least a change in its wording.

The commission’s experts recall that by joining the Council of Europe and ratifying the Convention on Human Rights, Russia has committed itself to complying with the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, and the Convention states that the enforcement of court decisions is mandatory. Experts are also up in arms about the fact that the Constitution proposes giving the Federation Council the right to dismiss judges from the Constitutional Court, which makes the judiciary subject to political pressure, the Council of Europe fears.

"An interesting conclusion, we will review it," Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, Head of the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Pyotr Tolstoy told Vedomosti. He recalled that the Commission’s conclusions are advisory in nature. However, in general, this document "does not meet the interests of our country", since it proceeds from the priorities traditional for the West, he added.

 

Izvestia: Russia loses ground in global competitiveness rating

Read also
Putin likens business support amid pandemic to industry mobilization during World War II

Russia lost five positions in the ranking of the world’s most competitive economies, according to a study by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), based in Geneva. According to the authors of the list, the main problem is the low efficiency of business, and more precisely — entrepreneurs’ low opinion about themselves. The way out of this rut for Russia is to increase labor productivity and actively invest in infrastructure, Izvestia wrote.

Russia, according to the results of the current study, took the 50th place, between Greece and Romania. Among BRICS members, the country is located right in the middle, below China and India, but above Brazil and South Africa. Among the countries of the former USSR, Ukraine (55) is located below Russia, while Estonia (28), Lithuania (31), Latvia (41), and Kazakhstan (42) surpassed Russia. That said, Kazakhstan also lost eight positions in a year.

The Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO was involved in measuring Russian indicators. Vladimir Korovkin, a professor from this educational institution, told Izvestia that Russia showed a decline in several indicators at once, including demography (long-term population and labor growth) and macroeconomics (including exchange rate stability, budget surplus, gross fixed capital formation and GDP growth), as well as innovation (the use of digital tools).

Among all the individual indicators, Russia’s place for business efficiency was the worst — 61st, where the quality of management looked especially bad. According to Korovkin, entrepreneurs and companies are too critical of themselves. "In my opinion, 61st place on this list is quite expected for a country in which modern business is only 30 years old," he told the newspaper.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Germany shifts from US friend to foe and will the UN stop Israeli annexation
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 18
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
Special Moscow-bound flight takes off from New York
It is scheduled to land at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport at 11:26 Moscow time
Read more
India eyeing purchase of 20 Mig-29 jets from Russia — media
The procurement can begin two years after the agreement with Russia is signed
Read more
Russian embassy sent note to UK about Skripals ‘moving’ to New Zealand, says envoy
The ambassador recalled that New Zealand’s leadership had refuted the claims that the former spy and his daughter moved there
Read more
WHO welcomes ‘breakthrough’ UK study on treatment of severe COVID-19
For patients on ventilators, the treatment was shown to reduce mortality by about one third, and for patients requiring only oxygen, mortality was cut by about one fifth
Read more
Putin censures Zelensky for accusations that USSR started WWII
During his visit to Poland in January this year, Zelensky accused the USSR of starting the World War II on par with the Nazi Germany
Read more
Kremlin hopes Beijing, New Delhi will iron out border conflict themselves
The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that China and India are Russia’s close partners and allies
Read more
Musk popular in Russia due to illusions pinned on private projects, says Russian scientist
The former deputy president of the Russian Academy of Sciences, is certain that the current fuss about Musk’s projects stems from the expectations free market economy enthusiasts pin on the privatization of space and space projects at some future date
Read more
US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 target German economy, says diplomat
Russia expects further support for the project from the German government, according to the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Read more
Opening borders to foreigners has not been discussed yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman recalled that on May 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hash over the details of a gradual withdrawal of restrictions, imposed over the pandemic
Read more
Russia reports over 7,840 new COVID-19 cases, lowest growth since April 30
A total of 553,301 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Russia
Read more
Turkey launches ground operation against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
According to the country's Ministry of National Defense, lately the Kurdistan Workers' Party has increased attacks on the Turkish bases
Read more
US Navy amphibious assault ship begins transit into Black Sea
The amphibious assault ship Oak Hill is going to join the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter, the press office of the US 6th Fleet reported on Thursday
Read more
Russian radars track flight of US Air Force’s B-52 strategic bombers over Pacific
The Defense Ministry explained that the bombers had not approached Russia’s borders
Read more
Clinical trials of Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine begin
After vaccination, all volunteers will be isolated in a clinical setting for 28 days where medical professionals will monitor their physical condition
Read more
Putin says riots following George Floyd killing symptom of deep-rooted crisis in America
The Russian President also noted that key US political system’s problem is placing party interests above those of people
Read more
Latest Pantsyr-SM surface-to-air missile/gun system to be presented at Moscow V-Day parade
The new Pantsyr received the capability of effectively striking all types of drones, taking into account the experience gained in Syria. Its striking range was extended to 30 km
Read more
Russia, Finland have no territorial claims to each other - Russian diplomat
According to Finland’s Iltalehti newspaper, Jukka Seppinen, a former Finnish diplomat, wrote in his new book that in the late 1980s-early 1990s Moscow was allegedly ready to discuss possible transfer of Karelia to Finland but the ten Finnish President Mauno Koivisto refused to discuss this matter
Read more
CNN: Killing of African-American by police sparks protests in Atlanta
The local human rights organization demand resignation of the city head of police
Read more
Press review: Germany shifts from US friend to foe and will the UN stop Israeli annexation
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 18
Read more
Nord Stream 2 AG appeals against decision of German regulator on Nord Stream 2
On May 15, the Federal Network Agency of Germany refused Nord Stream 2 AG in exempting the Nord Stream 2 project from the rules of the updated EU Gas Directive
Read more
US plans on measures against Nord Stream 2 do not change Germany’s attitude to project
It was reported earlier that US senators, including Ted Cruz, Jeanne Shaheen and John Barrasso introduced a bill expanding sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project to the Senate
Read more
Russia sends two Be-200ES aircraft to Turkey
It will immediately embark on fire-prevention missions, according to the United Aircraft Corporation
Read more
EU prolongs sanctions against Russia for one year
The European Union imposed sanctions on Russia in connection with events in Ukraine in 2014
Read more
Orlan-10 drones help artillery troops deliver precision strikes on enemy in Siberia drills
The troops accomplished over 20 fire assignments during the drills that involved over 500 personnel and more than 50 items of military hardware, according to the Central Military District’s press office
Read more
Son of ex-Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev dies in US
Sergei Krushchev was 84 years old
Read more
Russian personnel carrier damaged in explosion in Syria’s Idlib
The crew was not injured, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Russia-Serbia partnership does not depend on Belgrade’s dialogue with Brussels - article
Lavrov and Dacic emphasized that it is up to the parties to the conflict to word and adopt a final solution that would be approved by the United Nations Security Council
Read more
Press review: Prisoner swap with US being weighed and Czech-Russian spat explodes
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, June 16
Read more
Kremlin comments on Ukraine’s new NATO partnership status
NATO dragging other countries into its orbit doesn’t boost Europe’s stability, according to the spokesman
Read more
FSB detains Islamist group’s leaders, members in four Russian regions
A large amount of banned materials, data storage devices, communication means and debit cards were found in their homes and conspirative apartments, according to the FSB Center of Public Relations
Read more
One child, three adults killed in shooting in northern Moscow
According to the law enforcement, the man shot the 26-year old woman, her 4-year old child and her mother, and then committed suicide
Read more
Nord Stream 2 project to be completed if EU countries defend their interests — senator
The Nord Stream 2 project involves construction of two lines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters of gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany
Read more
Russia may need one month for minimum of new coronavirus cases - chief sanitary doctor
To date, 553,301 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 304,342 patients having recovered from the disease
Read more
Russian military tracking USS Porter destroyer in Black Sea
This is the third time the USS Porter has entered the Black Sea in 2020
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Russia to feature latest weapon systems at Army-2020 international arms show
The Army 2020 international military-technical forum will be held on August 23-29 on the premises of the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center of Russia’s Armed Forces in Kubinka near Moscow
Read more
Belarus reports over 55,000 coronavirus cases, Lukashenko hails response to pandemic
Belarus did not impose any lockdowns, WHO has insistently recommended that the Belarusian authorities enhance social distancing and give up on mass events
Read more
Remaining coronavirus restrictions in Moscow to stay until mid-July — mayor
Since June 9, Moscow cancelled the self-isolation regime, outdoors schedule and passes for public transport
Read more
Lavrov says topic of anti-Russian sanctions was not raised during talks with Borrell
"We never discuss sanctions with those who imposed them," he said.
Read more
India’s PM plans to attend BRICS, SCO summits in Russia
Russia’s Ambassador Nikolai Kudashev recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin had been scheduled to visit India this year
Read more
Nearly 500 doctors die from coronavirus in Russia
Russia’s latest data indicates 7,660 fatalities nationwide
Read more
Clinical trials of novel coronavirus vaccine begin in Russia
Two groups of volunteers - military and civilians have been selected to test safety and effectiveness of the vaccine
Read more
Emir Kusturica to attend Victory Parade in Moscow at the invitation of defense minister
The parade is set for June 24, according to earlier reports
Read more
First batch of Avifavir antiviral drug delivered to hospitals
It is one of the two registered COVID-19 drugs in the world
Read more
Putin proposes UN Five to discuss common principles in world affairs
Modern system of international relations is one of the most important outcomes of the World War II, and today’s world leaders must guarantee that it will be preserved and improved, Russian President said
Read more
Moscow mayor claims removing restrictions harder than introducing them
Sergei Sobyanin explained that when introducing the restrictions the virus was to blame, while when lifting them "you have only yourself to blame"
Read more
Four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform flight over neutral waters of northern seas
At some sections of the route, the Russian aircraft were escorted by US Air Force F-22 fifth-generation fighters
Read more
Press review: Belarus looks for gas options and Central Asia impacted by Russia’s lockdown
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, June 17
Read more
Pilots of Russia’s MiG combat planes to get helmet-mounted target acquisition systems
The systems are to replace the imported Ukrainian devices, according to the supplier
Read more