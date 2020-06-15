Putin likens business support amid pandemic to industry mobilization during World War II

Speaking via a video conference, Sergei Belanov, director of Kaliningrad’s Albatros sports club, expressed fascination over large-scale business support measures, deployed promptly after the onset of the pandemic.

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 15. /TASS/. Russian authorities could not afford to mess up the organization of support for businesses amid the pandemic, having the example of efficient mobilization of industry during the World War II era, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday during a meeting on implementation of measures of support of the economy and the social sphere.

In response, Putin noted that "during the War, in a matter of mere weeks, almost all industrial enterprises were evacuated from the European part [of Russia] into the clear field, and immediately launched production, delivering tanks to the frontline.

"Therefore, in our [current] circumstances, we had to provide it [support measures] and to work even better," the head of state said, thanking the businessman for high appraisal of the authorities’ actions. "I am very pleased to hear that," Putin said.

The head of state expressed hope that "gradually, but as swiftly as possible, in strict compliance with the medics' recommendations, sport clubs will return to full-scale operations without restrictions."

"You will be back on your feet, everything will be fine," the president said, addressing the Kaliningrad businessman.