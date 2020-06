MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Blocking of the Telegram messenger will be lifted in the territory of Russia, the national telecom and mass media watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Thursday.

"We positively assess the readiness to counter terrorism and extremism stated by Telegram founder [Pavel Durov - TASS]. Roskomnadzor lifts requirements to limiting the access to the Telegram messenger by agreement with the Russian Office of General Prosecutor," the regulator said.