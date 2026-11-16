MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will brief Chinese President Xi Jinping on recent communication with the United States when they meet at the 2026 APEC Summit this week, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

"Our president will certainly brief the Chinese President on the most recent contacts with the American side, including on the results of the latest trilateral meeting in Abu-Dhabi," Ushakov told media.

Russian President Putin met with US special presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the Kremlin following their arrival in Moscow on November 12. The meeting took place the day after the conclusion of the latest round of trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.

On November 18-19, Shenzhen in south China’s Guangdong Province, will host the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. Putin will lead the Russian delegation at the event.

Last Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters that arrangements for a potential trilateral meeting between Russian President Putin, US President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping were underway.

The summit between Putin and Trump, their first since 2021, took place on August 15 at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base in Alaska. The talks focused on resolving the Ukraine conflict.

At a Kremlin meeting on August 16, Putin described the summit which he said could bring the sides closer to necessary solutions as meaningful. For his part, Trump said a Ukraine peace deal would now depend on Vladimir Zelensky.