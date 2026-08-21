Russian diplomat points to increasing terror against Serbians in Kosovo

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The situation in Kosovo and Metohija indicates a growing campaign of terror against Serbs there, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment.

"The situation in the Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija shows increasing deliberate and systematic terror against the local Serbian population," the diplomat noted.

She described the developments as all the more outrageous because local self-government bodies in Pristina that claim the status of legitimate authorities are implicated in this terror. "Moreover, people are being oppressed for ethnic reasons with the acquiescence of NATO, EU and UN international missions present in that part of Serbia," Zakharova argued.