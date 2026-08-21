MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The European Union has utterly failed in its role as a mediator in settling the situation in the Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija, where calculated and systematic terror against the local Serb population is steadily intensifying, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She noted that the situation in the region indicates an escalation of calculated and systematic terror against the local Serb population, whose plight has become truly catastrophic. "Against this backdrop, the European Union, which has failed as a mediator, looks particularly unsightly," the diplomat said.

"Brussels has openly sabotaged the implementation of the 2013-2015 agreements it itself guaranteed on establishing the Community of Serb Municipalities in Kosovo, while demanding that Belgrade implement the unsigned 2023 'arrangements' with Pristina and recognize the 'state sovereignty' of its own southern province," Zakharova recalled.