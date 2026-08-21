Russia calls on international organizations to prevent catastrophe in Kosovo — MFA

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Moscow has issued a call to all international organizations to take decisive action to avert an impending humanitarian catastrophe in Kosovo and Metohija, according to a statement by Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"We insist that the UN mission in Kosovo adopt a responsible approach in fulfilling its mandate, which includes fostering conditions conducive to peaceful coexistence among the region’s diverse communities," Zakharova emphasized. "We urge all relevant international bodies to implement comprehensive measures aimed at preventing the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Kosovo and Metohija."

She further highlighted that the prevailing situation "reflects an escalation of targeted, systemic violence against the local Serbian population."