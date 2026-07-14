Attacks on Iran close door to resolution — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The resumption of military aggression against Iran closes the door to a resolution to the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference following talks with Chadian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul.

"The most important thing is that this does not lead to a resolution. This closes the door that the memorandum of understanding you mentioned (signed with Washington - TASS) seemed to have opened," Lavrov noted, responding to a question about Russia's view of the recent resumption of strikes against Iran.

The US and Israel went to war against Iran on February 28. Air strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, among others. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. Subsequently, US-Iranian talks were held in Buergenstock, Switzerland, brokered by Doha and Islamabad, to implement the memorandum. According to a joint statement by Qatar and Pakistan following the first round of dialogue, the meeting, attended by representatives of Iran and the US, was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere, with encouraging progress achieved, including the establishment of a foundation for further technical consultations.

However, on July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached regarding the Strait of Hormuz. On July 13, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, stated that Tehran had never violated the memorandum signed with the United States, and that all responsibility for its non-compliance lies with Washington.