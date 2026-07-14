Top Russian diplomat labels Ukraine's actions in Black Sea ‘pure terrorism’

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Ukraine's actions in the Azov and Black Sea are "pure terrorism," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"What the Ukrainian regime is doing isn’t even piracy anymore. Pirates plunder and keep the trophies for themselves. But they are like a dog in the manger. They are simply causing damage and intimidating. This is pure terrorism, which, by the way, is not confined to the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea. It’s also happening on the African continent," he said after talks with his Chadian counterpart, Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul.

According to the top Russian diplomat, Ukraine is ready to team up "with anyone" in an effort to do as much harm to Russia as they can. "Be it African extremists who are trying to overthrow legitimate popular governments in Africa or any other dregs of society," Lavrov added.