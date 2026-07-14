West enlists Ukrainian militants to undermine Russia-Sahel relations — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The West, with the help of militants from Ukraine, is trying to undermine Moscow's relations with the countries of the Sahara-Sahel region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference after talks with Chad Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul.

"We emphasized our particular concern over the growing terrorist threats and the spread of ISIS-affiliated organizations (the former name of the Islamic State terrorist organization banned in Russia — TASS) and Boko Haram Islamist groups to the countries of the region with the explicit support of some former metropolises, which are still trying to undermine the relations of the Russian Federation with the countries of the Sahel and use in their provocations not only terrorist groups, but also militants from Ukraine," Lavrov said.