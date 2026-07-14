China, Russia celebrate 25th anniversary of friendship treaty

BEIJING, July 14. /TASS/. China and Russia marked the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good Neighborly Relations and Friendly Cooperation with a formal reception held at the Russian Embassy in China.

"Today Russia and China are demonstrating an exemplary model of cooperation between two great neighboring powers on the world stage. Stable progressive advancement of Chinese-Russian cooperation fully lines with the national development objectives and vital interests of both countries, contributing to the establishment of fair multipolar world order," Igor Morgulov, Russian Ambassador to China, stressed in the welcoming speech.

"Peaceful concept ‘China and Russia: friends forever, never enemies’ was legally enshrined in the treaty. The new model of relations between these two great powers was created, including non-alignment with blocs, non-confrontation and non-targeting of third countries," Chinese Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Liu Bin noted while attending the event.

The Treaty of Good Neighborly Relations and Friendly Cooperation between Russia and China was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin for a 20-year period. In May, the parties agreed to extend its validity.