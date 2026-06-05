US blackmails Cuba to bring about government change — State Duma draft resolution

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The US is attempting to interfere in Cuba’s domestic affairs by deploying an aircraft carrier strike group in the Caribbean and by implementing an economic and energy blockade, seeking to bring about a change of power in the country, the State Duma said in a draft resolution published on its electronic database.

According to lawmakers, the US economic, financial, and energy blockade against Cuba constitutes blatant interference in the domestic affairs of a sovereign state. At the same time, the resolution pointed out that the demonstrative deployment of a US Navy strike carrier strike group in the Caribbean region is a cause for particular concern.

"Such unlawful US actions have a single goal: to use economic and military blackmail to force the Cuban leadership to accept unacceptable concessions and create conditions for a change in leadership, with the aim of subsequently establishing control over Cuba," the document noted.