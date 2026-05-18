Russia in constant contact with Cuba — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia is in constant contact with its Cuban friends, and there is an ongoing exchange of views on alleviating the burden on the island caused by the blockade, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are in constant contact with our Cuban friends. Of course, we regularly exchange information and ideas on how to alleviate the enormous burden imposed by the blockade," he said in response to a corresponding question.

The situation in Cuba has deteriorated sharply since late January 2026 after the US administration announced measures aimed at completely blocking fuel supplies to the island. The energy situation has reached a crisis point. In March alone, the national power grid failed three times, most recently on March 21. This has resulted in prolonged power outages across the country. Cuba is experiencing severe gasoline and diesel shortages. Some foreign airlines have suspended their flights to Cuba due to a lack of aviation kerosene at its airports, which is necessary for refueling aircraft.