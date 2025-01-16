EU mission on Azerbaijani-Armenian border hurts regional stability — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The European Union mission situated on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border only further destabilizes the military and political situation in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We are well aware of the collective West’s goal in the region - destabilization of the situation, its use against the nations of the region, against the people of the region. I repeat once again, the only thing this EU initiative can be expected to do is destabilize the military and political situation and transform the South Caucasus into an arena for geopolitical rivalry," she said when commenting on the news that the EU mission would remain on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border for another two years.

"The anti-Russian, anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Iranian goals of this mission are obvious. Moreover, NATO countries are joining it now too. It is absolutely clear that this is a geopolitical project used to strengthen the collective West’s presence in the region," the diplomat added.

In addition, Zakharova characterized the EU mission as a "foreign body" for the South Caucasus and voiced confidence that all related issues which the region is facing today can and must be addressed on the basis of collective efforts of regional nations without outside interference.

"We have also repeatedly spoken about espionage activities by EU observers in the region, who certainly do not serve the interests of regional countries, do not contribute to the security of the peoples of these states. They cater to the demands of specific Western countries and their collective associations. It is apparent that the EU mission, which has been transforming into a NATO mission over the years, is not concerned with the interests of Armenia or other South Caucasus countries whatsoever," the spokeswoman stated.