Kazan ready to host BRICS summit at highest level — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The BRICS summit will be held at a high level, with all necessary preparations made for this major international event, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We expect a large number of those accredited for the BRICS summit in Kazan, and this summit has been fully prepared for them," the Kremlin spokesman said. "There is no need to extend the summit in any way, nor is there any possibility of doing so for either the participants or the organizers," Peskov stated when asked if the summit would need to be extended due to the large number of participants and events.

The spokesman assured that "everything will be provided at a level that corresponds to such a summit, which is indeed the main event on the current international agenda."

Talking about Russia's initiatives proposed for consideration at the summit, the Kremlin spokesman specified that it concerns "the priorities outlined within Russia's BRICS chairmanship." He noted that its priorities "are related to cooperation within BRICS in various areas, including the humanitarian, economic, financial, and parliamentary fields."

The BRICS summit will be held in Kazan on October 22-24. President Vladimir Putin previously stated that Russia, as the BRICS chair in 2024, will focus on promoting cooperation in key areas such as politics, security, economy, and culture. Additionally, the priorities include advancing collaboration in technology, science, healthcare, ecology, culture, sports, youth exchanges, and civil society. The motto of Russia's BRICS chairmanship is "Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security."