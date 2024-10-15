Incendiary munitions used by Ukrainian troops to attack Belgorod Region villages — witness

BELGOROD, October 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops practiced the use of drones to burn down houses in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, a local resident told TASS.

"They have phosphorous munitions carried by Baba Yaga [drones]. For instance, some 30 minutes after we put out the fire, it flares up by itself again," a woman resident of the village of Petrovka said, adding that fires caused by such munitions cannot be extinguished with water, only with earth.

Belgorod Region governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on October 8 that people would be evacuated from the villages of Petrovka and Slolvyovka amid Ukraine’s attacks. According to the local authorities, there were 340 residents in Petrovka and more than 30 - in Solovyovka.